Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 97,623 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $167.90. 21,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,925. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.