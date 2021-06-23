Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $4,636,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

