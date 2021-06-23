Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.72. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $126.57. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.