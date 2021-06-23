Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Purchased by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,003 shares during the quarter. Extended Stay America makes up 5.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Extended Stay America worth $22,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

STAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

STAY stock remained flat at $$20.46 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,740. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.