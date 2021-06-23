Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian raised their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Extendicare alerts:

TSE:EXE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,641. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.98. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$763.96 million and a P/E ratio of 13.56.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$306.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.56%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.