extraDNA Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $491,377.16 and $217,143.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,678.85 or 1.00073707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00029208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00320813 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.59 or 0.00762431 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00374116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00059088 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003469 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

