Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,125,667 shares of company stock worth $673,497,195 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.24. 705,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,321,500. The company has a market cap of $967.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

