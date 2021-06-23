Faceter Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $1,751.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 40.1% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00021164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00607573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00077594 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.