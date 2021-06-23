Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post sales of $335.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.65 million to $345.36 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $313.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

FICO opened at $506.02 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.57.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,348 shares of company stock worth $25,537,617. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Fair Isaac by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

