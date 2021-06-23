FairGame Trading 32.7% Lower Over Last Week (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, FairGame has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006171 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00097310 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.