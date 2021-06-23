Falcon Project Reaches Market Cap of $2.14 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $32,055.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00106238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00167593 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,167.92 or 1.00193635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

