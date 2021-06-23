FansTime Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 36% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $643,415.20 and approximately $342,490.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00021086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00606398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00077629 BTC.

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

