FantasyGold (FGC) Achieves Market Cap of $47,068.38

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $47,068.38 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00112019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00173103 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,728.89 or 1.00204836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002732 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

