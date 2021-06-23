Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $808,697.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,602,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.13. 3,112,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,828. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 124.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 11,538.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 69,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

