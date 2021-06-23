Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 415,105 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1,508.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,105 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $20,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,668 shares of company stock worth $2,836,779 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.17. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

