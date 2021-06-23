Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 331,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ballard Power Systems worth $17,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -85.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

