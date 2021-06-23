Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $20.16 Million in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,028,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth $498,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $5,724,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at about $1,491,000.

OTCMKTS HLAHU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

