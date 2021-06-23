Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 258.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,456 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.41% of Shake Shack worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 80.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack stock opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.05 and a beta of 1.74. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.09.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

