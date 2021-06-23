Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 23,748 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,748 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Twist Bioscience worth $20,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

TWST opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.66. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $2,731,237.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,792,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,529 shares of company stock worth $11,615,990. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.