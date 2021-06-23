Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,904 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $17,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ stock opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.