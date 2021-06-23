Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,917 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.68% of SPX worth $17,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

