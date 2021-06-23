FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Barclays

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.12.

Shares of FDX opened at $297.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.03. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

