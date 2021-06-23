Feellike (FLL) Market Capitalization Tops $17,314.16

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,314.16 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00158434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,933.69 or 0.99757209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002505 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

