Feellike (FLL) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,311.56 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00109273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00169180 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.43 or 0.99709510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

