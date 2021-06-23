Fera Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Fera coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Fera has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $26,706.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fera has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00046822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00110599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00171940 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,628.55 or 1.00487108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Fera

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official website is www.ferastrategies.com . The official message board for Fera is medium.com/@ferastrategies . Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fera Coin Trading

