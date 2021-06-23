Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Tops $28.85 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $152.68 million and approximately $28.85 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.14 or 0.00615395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00078191 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

