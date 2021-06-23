FintruX Network (FTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $325.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $991,500.52 and approximately $325.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00021164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00607573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00077594 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.