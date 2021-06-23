Firo Price Down 25.4% This Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Firo has a total market capitalization of $62.26 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $5.19 or 0.00015409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,659.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,966.35 or 0.05841818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.01 or 0.01402290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00382142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00120835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.91 or 0.00650354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00380711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007261 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,004,180 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

