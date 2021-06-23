First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.92. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.79, with a volume of 291,514 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.69.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

