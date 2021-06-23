First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 3.65% of First Financial Bankshares worth $240,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

