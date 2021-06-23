First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.56.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

