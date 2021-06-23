First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded to Outperform by Hovde Group

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in First Horizon by 34.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 37.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,627,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 982,828 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $390,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

