First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on FR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.77. 234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,273. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

