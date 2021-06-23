First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 59,196 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 22.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,672 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 102.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after acquiring an additional 260,694 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. First Solar has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

