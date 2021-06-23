First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,906,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.48. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

