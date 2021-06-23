First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31.

