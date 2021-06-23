First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.74 and last traded at $47.52. 531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.69.

