Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to post sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

FISV stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.09. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

