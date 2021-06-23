Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.