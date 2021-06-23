Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.78. 166,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,375,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSR. Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

