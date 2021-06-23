Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.46. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 285,556 shares changing hands.

FCUUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 3.00.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

