FLO Price Tops $0.0418 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 540.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000069 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.