Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp. cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil and cannabis for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

