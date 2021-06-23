Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.00.
Flora Growth Company Profile
