Fluity 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,829.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $2,829.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00111899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00170126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,708.63 or 1.00116564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,245,963 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.