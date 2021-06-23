Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Fluor worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 23.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 634.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 276,475 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE FLR opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

