Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.62% of Flushing Financial worth $56,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,126 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 37.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 700,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 192,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Flushing Financial by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 160,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIC. DA Davidson started coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $666.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

