Flux Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Flux has a total market cap of $24.15 million and $337,115.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.00328686 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00197947 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00108781 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001847 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 179,960,645 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.