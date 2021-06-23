FlypMe Trading 32.2% Lower Over Last Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $588,795.46 and $1,723.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.40 or 0.00616908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039687 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

