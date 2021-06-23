FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. FMC posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.21. The stock had a trading volume of 537,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,251. FMC has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FMC by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.