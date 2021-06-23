Formation Fi Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Day (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00108745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00169101 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,569.67 or 1.00438261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,915,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

